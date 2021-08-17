Washington, Aug 17 (AP) US experts are expected to recommend COVID-19 vaccine boosters for all Americans, regardless of age, eight months after they received their second dose of the shot, to ensure lasting protection against the coronavirus as the delta variant spreads across the country.

That's according to two people familiar with the matter who spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations.

Also Read | Afghanistan Crisis: If Taliban Forms a Government of the People, Bangladesh Will Accept it, Says AK Abdul Momen.

An announcement was expected as soon as this week, with doses beginning to be administered widely once the Food and Drug Administration formally approves vaccines. That action is expected for the Pfizer shot in the coming weeks.

US health officials recommended boosters last week for some with weakened immune systems. (AP)

Also Read | Earthquake in Afghanistan: Quake of 4.5 Magnitude Hits Fayzabad.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)