Johannesburg, Jan 24 (PTI) South African Indian-origin filmmaker Anant Singh has been appointed to the Global Arts and Culture Council (GACC), which was inaugurated at the latest session of the World Economic Forum in Davos on Wednesday.

Known for using his films to speak out against apartheid, HIV/AIDS, and gender-based violence, Singh's movies have earned him multiple international accolades. One such film is 'Long Walk to Freedom,' a biopic of Nelson Mandela.

Also Read | January 24 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries: Know About Famous People and Celebrities Born on January 24.

He was conferred WEF's Crystal Award in 2001.

"Artists and the creative community worldwide are the voice of the people and the custodians of humanity's storytelling. The GACC is vitally important in a fractious world where the voice and expressions of artists need to be heard to contribute to the dialogues of the journeys of millions of people," Singh said.

Also Read | Republic Day 2025: Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto Arrives for 4-Day Visit to India To Attend 76th R-Day Parade; Several MoUs Expected To Be Signed.

Co-founders of World Economic Forum (WEF) Hilde Schwab and Professor Klaus Schwab established the Global Arts and Culture Council.

Singh was appointed to the council along with other renowned arts and culture luminaries from around the globe, including Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy (Academy award-winning film director); George Osbourne (Chair of the British Museum); Renee Fleming (World-renowned Soprano); Hany Ulrich Obrist (Artistic Director of the Serpentine Gallery); Andrea Bocelli (World-renowned Tenor); Deborah Rutter (President of the John F. Kennedy Centre for the Performing Arts in the US); Nile Rodgers (Musician, Producer and Founder of the We Are Family Foundation; Jin Xing (Dancer - Actress and Transgender Activist); Yana Peel (Global Head of Arts & Culture – Chanel) and Misty Copeland (Dancer, Author, Producer).

The founders said that the GACC was established in the context of the shifting world from an industrial era to a more intelligent and interconnected society, where the arts and culture sector is uniquely positioned to lead the way toward a unified and prosperous future with a distinguished group of visionary cultural leaders committed to harnessing creativity to shape the new age.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)