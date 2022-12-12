Johannesburg, Dec 12 (PTI) South Africa's membership in BRICS has contributed to further expanding the five-member grouping's geographic reach, representivity and inclusiveness, International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor said on Monday.

"BRICS countries now constitute the largest trading partners of Africa and the largest new investors, and the exponential growth potential of the BRICS-Africa economic partnership is well recognised," Pandor said at a media briefing here while speaking on South Africa's foreign policy milestones.

The BRICS (Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa) brings together five of the largest developing countries of the world, representing 41 per cent of the global population, 24 per cent of the global GDP and 16 per cent of the global trade.

From January 1, 2023, South Africa will assume the role of Chair of BRICS, taking over from China on the agreed convention of rotational chairmanship by its members.

"The main objectives of South Africa's engagement in BRICS are to enhance the future growth and development of South Africa and to strengthen intra-BRICS relations and mutually beneficial cooperation.

"South Africa will continue to emphasise concrete cooperation that contributes both directly and indirectly to the priorities of a better South Africa, a better Africa, and a better world through its partnership with key players of the Global South on issues related to global governance and its reform and development," Pandor added.

The minister highlighted the responsibilities of a BRICS chair as including strategic leadership during its tenure, in close consultation with other members, based on the Chair's agenda/priorities and previously agreed-upon decisions.

Pandor also addressed the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine as highlighting the need for reform at the UN.

"(This) has starkly exposed the inadequacy of the UN system and highlighted the need for serious attention to our repeated calls for substantive reform of the Security Council and indeed, the United Nations," she said.

South Africa and India have often been equivocal in calling for UNSC reforms.

But Pandor emphasised that notwithstanding all the challenges facing the UN, South Africa believes that this international organisation remains the only viable mechanism through which the global community must strive for peace and common development.

"South Africa will continue to play an active role in the UN, including its organs, such as the Human Rights Council,” she said, adding that South Africa hoped that a peaceful negotiated outcome to the war in Ukraine would become a reality soon.

The minister said that the promotion of economic diplomacy is a necessary intervention given the domestic challenges facing South Africa, which include poverty, unemployment and inequality. "Improving economic and trade relations with many of South Africa's key partners will go a long way in attracting more foreign direct investment and creating jobs,” Pandor said.

Trade with India, an important partner for South Africa, has already exceeded targets set by the leaders of the two countries.

