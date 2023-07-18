Seoul [South Korea], July 18 (ANI): Four more bodies were recovered from a flooded underground road in central South Korea, bringing the toll of those dead or missing in recent downpours to 49, Yonhap news agency reported citing officials on Monday.

The Osong underground roadway in the central city of Cheongju was flooded on Saturday when a nearby river overflowed after an embankment was brought down by rising water levels due to heavy rain.

Four more bodies were recovered overnight including the driver of the submerged bus. Five people were previously found dead in the bus.

Fire authorities discovered 16 waterlogged vehicles in the underpass during a search operation, one more than they had initially claimed.

As the rescue operation was carried out for one more person who had gone missing, the rescuers faced difficulties due to water mixed with mud at waist height, clogging the central underpass area, Yonhap news agency reported.

Meanwhile, at least 40 people nationwide, have been killed in the aftermath of the heavy rains that have pounded the country since last week as of 6 pm (local time), including 19 in the southeastern province of North Gyeongsang, Yonhap news agency reported citing the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters.

At the same time, nine people remain missing, including eight in North Gyeongsang Province, while 34 people have been reportedly injured.

As the rescuers continue an operation to drain and search the flooded underpass, where more than 17 vehicles are believed to be submerged, the number of casualties is expected to rise, Yonhap news agency reported.

10,765 people have been evacuated from their homes due to rain damage, Yonhap news agency reported citing the office.

Also, 789 public facilities and 352 other private properties, mostly located in the southern part of the country, have been damaged as a result of the downpour.

A total of 4,348 people from 2,473 households across the nation have not been able to return to their homes due to temporary evacuation.

More than 500 millimeters of rain have pounded central and lower regions since July 9, including 626 mm in Gongju, South Chungcheong Province, 614 mm in the nearby county of Cheongyang, 580 mm in the central city of Sejong and 522 mm in Mungyeong, North Gyeongsang Province, Yonhap news agency reported citing the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters.

As of Monday morning, heavy rain warnings were in place for the Chungcheong provinces, southern regions and Jeju Island, and the weather agency said the Jeolla provinces and nearby areas may experience further rain of up to 40 mm per hour.

Through Tuesday, up to 200 mm of rain has been forecast for Chungcheong and southern regions, and between 10 mm to 100 mm for the rest of the country, Yonhap news agency reported. (ANI)

