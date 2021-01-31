Seoul [South Korea], January 31 (ANI/Xinhua): South Korea reported 355 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Saturday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 78,205.

The daily caseload fell below 400 in five days due to a lower number of tests during the weekend.The daily number of infections hovered above 100 since Nov. 8 owing to small cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province as well as imported cases.

Of the new cases, 98 were Seoul residents and 107 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.Thirty cases were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 6,308.

Six more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 1,420. The total fatality rate stood at 1.82 percent.

A total of 757 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 67,878. The total recovery rate was 86.79 percent.

The country tested more than 5.64 million people, among whom 5,413,065 tested negative for the virus and 149,550 are being checked. (ANI/Xinhua)

