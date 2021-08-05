The Ministry of National Defense Republic of Korea held the first ICT Cooperation Committee.

Seoul [South Korea], August 5 (ANI/Global Economic): South Korea and the US have decided to strengthen cooperation to jointly respond to global cyber threats and establish various information-sharing systems, South Korea Defence Ministry announced on Wednesday.

The Ministry of Defense of Korea and the U.S. Department of Defense held the first ICT (Information Communication Technology) Cooperation Committee on the previous day.

Also Read | Bangladesh: 1,000-Years-Old Lord Vishnu’s Black Stone Statue Recovered by Police in Cumilla.

Representatives from two countries, Han Hyun-soo, Deputy Minister for Planning and Coordination of the Ministry of Defense of Korea, and John Sherman, the U.S. Department of Defense's Chief Information Officer, and other important officials in the defense ICT field attended the committee.

The two ministers have decided to discuss ways to jointly respond to global cyber threats and cooperate in establishing various command control (C4I) and information sharing systems ready to 'Fight Tonight.'

Also Read | US Shocker: 3 Disney World Employees Try to Have Sex With Kids in Florida, Arrested in Sting Operation.

In addition, the two sides agreed to strengthen the cooperation in various areas such as the weapons system to maintain a firm combined defense posture.

"The agreement stipulates that the ICT Cooperation Committee manages and adjusts defense ICT policy consultations between the two countries," The Ministry of National Defense explained. "The two sides will hold the committee annually to continue to discuss ways to develop ICT." (ANI/Global Economic)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)