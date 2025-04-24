Beijing, Apr 24 (PTI) China's spaceship carrying three astronauts successfully docked with the space station late on Thursday night, according to the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA).

The three will shortly enter the space station and meet up with their colleagues who manned the station called Tiangong for six months.

Also Read | Pahalgam Terror Attack: Benjamin Netanyahu to Giorgia Meloni, Top World Leaders Dial PM Narendra Modi To Express Shock Over Terrorist Attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier, the Shenzhou-20 crewed spaceship carrying the three astronauts was successfully launched from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in northwest China. The launch was telecast live by state-run television.

The spaceship is carrying three astronauts — Chen Dong, Chen Zhongrui and Wang Jie.

Also Read | Operation Zeppelin: On Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu's Order, Mossad Hacked Sam Pitroda's Home Servers, Tracked Movement of Rahul Gandhi To Protect Gautam Adani After Hindenburg Report.

They are scheduled to return to the Dongfeng landing site in north China in late October this year.

China rotates a three-member crew manning the space station named Tiangong every six months.

The three-member crew who managed the station for the last six months are expected to return to earth on April 29.

Shenzhou-20 is the 35th flight mission of China's manned space programme, and the fifth crewed mission during the application and development stage of China's space station.

The crew will conduct new life science experiments involving zebrafish, planarians and streptomyces, the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) spokesman Lin Xiqiang told the media on Wednesday.

These experiments will mark China's first space-based investigation into the regeneration of planarians, a new organism introduced to China's space station and known for their extraordinary ability to regrow organs, Lin said.

The CMSA also said on Wednesday that two Pakistani astronauts will be selected to receive spaceflight training in China to take part in a joint mission to the country's space station.

One of the two Pakistanis will participate as a payload specialist, state-run Xinhua quoted a CMSA spokesperson as saying.

China built its space station after it was reportedly excluded from the International Space Station (ISS) over concerns that China's space programme is manned by its military, the People's Liberation Army (PLA).

It is currently the only country to have a space station while the ISS is a collaborative project of several countries.

Observers say China's space station may become the only one of its kind in orbit once the ISS retires in the coming years.

The two robotic arms of the station, especially the long one which has the ability to grab objects including satellites from space, drew international concerns.

The launch day coincided with China's 10th Space Day. China had designated April 24 as its Space Day in 2016 to mark the successful launch of its first satellite, Dongfanghong-1 on April 24, 1970.

Separately, the China National Space Administration (CNSA) announced on Thursday that scientists from institutions in France, Germany, Japan, Pakistan, the UK and the US have been granted the opportunity to borrow lunar samples collected by the Chang'e-5 mission for scientific research.

At a ceremony for China's Space Day in Shanghai, the agency announced that seven institutions from six countries have been authorised to borrow the lunar samples, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

In 2020, China's Chang'e-5 mission retrieved samples from the moon weighing about 1,731 grams.

Shan Zhongde, head of the CNSA, said China's lunar exploration programme has always adhered to the principles of equality, mutual benefits, peaceful utilisation and win-win cooperation, sharing achievements with the international community.

By the end of December 2023, CNSA had received 24 applications from 11 countries and international organisations, the report said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)