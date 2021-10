Madrid, Oct 13 (AP) Spain's defense ministry has completed the evacuation of another 160 Afghans who had initially been left behind following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

The defense ministry said that the mission was able to extract the Afghan workers and families via Pakistan before they were flown to an air base near Madrid late Tuesday.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Japanese Drugmaker Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma to Launch First-Ever Plant-Based Coronavirus Vaccine.

Spain launched the mission to extract workers who hadn't been able to leave Afghanistan during the airlift operation in August when it pulled out about 2,200 Spaniards and Afghans via Kabul's airport.

Spanish Foreign Affairs Minister José Albares visited both Pakistan and Qatar last month to ask for their assistance in extracting more Afghan workers. (AP)

Also Read | Planning To Travel Abroad? Here’s a List of Countries That Allow Entry to Fully Vaccinated Indians.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)