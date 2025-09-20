New Delhi [India], September 20 (ANI): Sputnik India, a Russian News Agency, on Saturday launched an advertising campaign by branding a train on Delhi Metro's Yellow Line with its logos, slogans, and QR codes.

The route linked New Delhi Railway Station, Rajiv Chowk, and Central Secretariat, a key corridor where the Yellow Line is interchanged with the Blue Line.

The corridor is mostly used by office goers, amassing over 1.5 million passengers each day.

In a post on X, Sputnik India said, "Sputnik India rolls out BRANDED TRAIN on Delhi Metro- Sputnik India's special train is now running on the Yellow Line, linking New Delhi Railway Station, Rajiv Chowk, and Central Secretariat -- a corridor used by over 1.5 million passengers each day."

Yellow Line, one of Delhi Metro's busiest routes, sees over 1.5 million passengers daily. Delhi Metro is India's largest metro network with 255 stations across 9 lines, carrying millions daily. The Pink Line, at 59.24 km, is India's longest metro line, operating in a U-shaped pattern along Delhi's Ring Road.

Sputnik is a Russia-based news agency which covers global political and economic news.

The branding aimed to promote its news base to a prime audience, as the metro line is frequented by youngsters and adults alike.

The brand was launched on November 10, 2014, by the Russian media group Rossiya Segodnya. Today, the editorial staff of Sputnik works in more than 30 languages, including English, Spanish, French, German, Arabic, Chinese, etc.

Sputnik's predecessors are the state-run news agency RIA Novosti and the Voice of Russia radio service, which were disbanded in 2013.

The Rajiv Chowk Metro station serves as an interchange station between the Blue and Yellow Lines of the Delhi Metro. As of October 2023, it is the second busiest station on the network, with a daily ridership of approximately 2,16,000 passengers. The station covers an area of about 39,503 square feet.

The Rajiv Chowk Metro station serves the central business district of Connaught Place, officially named Rajiv Chowk, located in the heart of Delhi. Built beneath Central Park, the station is surrounded by numerous significant establishments, including restaurants, cinemas, and other prominent businesses, making it a key hub for commuters and visitors alike. (ANI)

