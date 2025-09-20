New Delhi, September 20: The Donald Trump administration has reportedly announced a hike in H-1B visa fees, adding USD 1,00,000 to the existing cost for each application. As per multiple reports, US President Donald Trump has signed a proclamation to limit visa overuse, and said the “incentive is to hire American workers.”

Tech companies are some of the primary beneficiaries of the visa programme. So, which major tech companies could face the major challenges due to Trump’s USD 1,00,000 hike in H-1B visa fees? As per reports, tech companies like Amazon, Microsoft, TCS, Meta, Apple and Google may be among the hardest hit by the new H-1B visa fee hike. H-1B Visa Fee Hike: Microsoft, JP Morgan Issue Advisories to Employees Holding H-1B and H-4 Visas After Donald Trump Hikes Fees; Ask Them To Return to US by Tomorrow.

Additionally, Microsoft and JP Morgan have reportedly responded quickly to the visa fee increase. Internal communications are said to have advised H-1B and H-4 visa holders to stay in the US to avoid complications. Employees currently outside the country are advised to return by the September 21, 2025, deadline.

As per a report of The Economic Times, the additional charge on the H-1B visa fee is said to potentially affect employers, which may include major tech firms like Amazon, Microsoft, Google, and more, which have depended on the visa programme to recruit skilled workers from abroad.

Which Tech Companies Could Be Hit the Hardest by the H-1B Visa Fee?

IT companies are said to dominate the H-1B visa program, with the proportion of approvals for tech workers reportedly rising from 32 percent in fiscal year 2003 to more than 65 percent in recent years. Amazon reportedly had around 10,044 workers holding H-1B visas as of June 2025. H-1B Visa Update: Donald Trump Tightens H-1B Rules, Introduces 100,000 USD Annual Fee.

Following Amazon is Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), which had more than 5,500 approvals in the same year. Other beneficiaries include Microsoft with over 5,100 visas, Meta with 5,100, Apple with around 4,200, Google with about 4,100, Deloitte with 2,350, Infosys with 2,000, Wipro with 1,500, and Tech Mahindra Americas with close to 950.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (The Economic Times), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

