Colombo [Sri Lanka], April 19 (ANI): One person died and over 10 people were injured from the gunshot after the protesters and police clashed in Rambukkana town of Sri Lanka on Tuesday afternoon.

The protesters were agitating in Rambukkana against the decision of increasing the fuel prices again, Daily Mirror reported.

According to the publication, in the videos, the protestors were seen carrying the wounded people and rushing them to the hospital.

A protestor, in a video, also blamed the police for this incident. They have surrounded the Rambukkana Police Station and are hurling stones at the building, as reported by Daily mirror.

Earlier, Sri Lankan police had shot tear gas at the protesters to disperse them after the 15-hour protest against the fuel price hike, the report added.

On Monday, the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPP) decided to increase fuel prices. A litre of petrol 92 octane has been increased by Rs 84 while a litre of petrol 95 octane by Rs 90, a litre of Auto Diesel by Rs 113 and a litre of super diesel has been increased by Rs 75. (ANI)

