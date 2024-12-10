Colombo [Sri Lanka], December 10 (ANI): Twenty-one Indian fishermen, who were arrested by the Sri Lanka Navy, have been successfully repatriated and are on their way back home, the Indian High Commission here said.

Sharing a post on X on Monday, the Indian High Commission in Colombo, said, "A group of 21 Indian fishermen have been successfully repatriated from Sri Lanka. They are currently on their way back home!"

Earlier on December 8, the Sri Lankan Navy had apprehended eight Indian fishermen and captured two boats off the coast of Ramanathapuram.

The apprehended fishermen who belonged to Ramanathapuram were identified as Mangadu Bhatrappan (55), Reddayurani, Kannan (52), Chinna Reddayurani Muthuraj (55), Agasthiyar Kutam Kali (50) and Thangachimad Yasin (46), Jesus, Uchipulli Ramakrishnan and Velu. They were taken to the Kangesanturai Naval Camp.

According to the Mandapam Fishermen Association, the apprehended fishermen had gone to the sea from Mandapam. They were fishing in the Palk Bay sea area when the Sri Lankan Navy came to the area claiming that the fishermen had crossed the border.

The fishermen who went to sea in 324 boats from Mandapam north coast of Ramanathapuram district on December 7 were fishing near Delft Island in Palk Bay Sea area when Sri Lanka Navy arrived in the area. They also captured two boats.

The arrests of Indian fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy have been a concerning issue for both the Tamil Nadu government as well as the BJP-led central government. Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin has written to EAM Jaishankar multiple times regarding the matter.

CM Stalin had previously said that the detention of fishermen and confiscation of their boats cause "serious distress and uncertainty" among the coastal communities.

"The detention of our fishermen and the confiscation of their boats cause serious distress and uncertainty among the coastal communities. I have repeatedly reiterated that concrete and proactive steps must be taken to resolve this festering issue diplomatically," he added.

Responding to one of his letters, Jaishankar assured him of proactive action on the issue and said that the Indian High Commission in Colombo and the Consulate in Jaffna have been expeditiously and consistently taking up such cases for the early release of those detained.(ANI)

