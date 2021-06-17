Colombo [Sri Lanka], June 17 (ANI): A five-member delegation of Tamil National Alliance (TNA) on Thursday called on Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, Gopal Bagley, where they held discussions on the development of the North and East of Sri Lanka and improving connectivity between the two countries in the post-COVID period.

According to a release from the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka, the meeting took place at India House. The leader of Ilangai Tamil Arasu Katchi (ITAK) Maavai Senathirajah and TNA Members of Parliament Dharmalingam Sithadthan, Selvam Adaikkalanathan and MA Sumanthiran were present during the meeting.

Bagley was assisted by the Deputy High Commissioner Vinod K Jacob and Political Counsellor Banu Prakash.

During the meeting, the Indian High Commissioner stressed India's longstanding commitment towards creating social infrastructure such as housing in Sri Lanka that enabled all Sri Lankans including the people from the Northern and Eastern Provinces to enjoy the fruits of peace.

He also reiterated India's support for rehabilitation and development in areas such as connectivity, health and education.

Various aspects of devolution and developmental aspirations of the people from the North and East were also discussed during the meeting with TNA members.

According to the release, the TNA delegation also apprised the High Commissioner on progress regarding Provincial Council elections, which constitutes an integral part of Sri Lankan polity and Constitution.

In return, Bagley reiterated India's support for devolution within the framework of a united Sri Lanka on the basis of full implementation of the 13A, which would be in line with Tamil aspirations for equality, justice, peace and reconciliation and would strengthen Sri Lanka. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)