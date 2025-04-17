Kathmandu, Apr 17 (PTI) An elderly Sri Lankan national was arrested from Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu along with narcotic drugs on Thursday.

Airport security arrested Mohamed Saleem Mohamed Rumoz, 61, from the baggage checking area of the departure lawn of the airport with 5.2 kg of hemp.

He was arrested minutes before boarding a Sri Lankan Air flight to Colombo carrying the narcotic drugs in his luggage.

He was handed over to the Anti-Narcotic Bureau of Nepal police at Koteshwor, Kathmandu for further investigation, police said.

