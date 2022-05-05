Colombo [Sri Lanka], May 5 (ANI): The Sri Lanka Navy on Tuesday has arrested an alleged suspect in the Saukkadu sea area, trying to smuggle about 492 kg of cannabis from Kerala, reported a local media.

An Inshore Patrol Craft attached to the Northern Naval Command had detected a suspicious-looking dinghy in the Saukkadu sea area while on a routine operation, reported the Colombo page.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: US Helped Ukraine With Intel To Kill Russian Generals.

Further, when the Navy searched the dinghy, it recovered about 492 kgs of Kerala cannabis, stuffed in 15 sacks, in 225 packages. Supposedly, the gross street value of the recovered cannabis is worth Rs 123 million.

The 20-year-old accused, who was arrested for trying to smuggle the cannabis, was a resident of Jaffna. The alleged suspect, accompanied by the seized Kerala cannabis and the dinghy will be handed over to the Vaddukoddai Police for further investigation into the matter, reported the Khama press.

Also Read | New Ebola Case Confirmed in DR Congo, Says WHO.

The Sri Lankan Navy has been conducting regular search operations to put a stop to the prevent illegal activities like drug smuggling via the various sea routes. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)