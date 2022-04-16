Ongoing protest at Galle Face, the main beachfront in the capital Colombo, outside Sri Lankan President's secretariat

Colombo [Sri Lanka], April 16 (ANI): A Sri Lankan Police sergeant, who was arrested for joining the protest at the Galle Face Green area in uniform and making a statement to the media, has been released on bail after he was produced in court on Friday.

A large number of people including artists and master blaster Sanath Jayasuriya joined the ongoing protest at Galle Face, the main beachfront in the capital Colombo, outside Sri Lankan President's secretariat for the 8th day.

The Colombo Additional Magistrate Keminda Perera this afternoon ordered that the sergeant be released on three personal sureties. He was arrested on charges under sections of the Penal Code, the Police Ordinance, and the Official Secrets Ordinance. by the Fort Police on Thursday, reported Colombo Page.

A group of pro bono lawyers including President's Counsels appeared in court on behalf of the police sergeant. The case is due to be heard again on April 29.

Meanwhile, the police have also commenced an investigation regarding the police sergeant who joined the Galle Face protest in uniform. The police stated that further action will be taken based on the progress of the investigation.

Issuing a statement on Thursday the Police Headquarters said a Policeman must work within the jurisdictions of the service when on duty, as per the news portal.

A massive protest has been continuing in the Galle Face Green area in the capital city of Colombo as the Island nation is facing its worst economic crisis since independence with food and fuel shortages, soaring prices, and power cuts.

This comes at a time when Sri Lanka is celebrating its New Year. The Sri Lankans are protesting against the government's handling of the economic situation and demanded the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

Protesters have been accusing Rajapaksa's government of corruption and misrule. (ANI)

