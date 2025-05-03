Colombo [Sri Lanka], May 3 (ANI): A SriLankan Airlines flight arriving from Chennai was subjected to a comprehensive security check at Colombo on Friday, following a security alert regarding a wanted suspect issued by Indian authorities.

In a statement, the airline said that Flight UL 122, operated by aircraft registered 4R-ALS, which arrived in Colombo from Chennai at 11:59 hrs on 3 May, was subjected to a comprehensive security search upon arrival.

The search was conducted in coordination with local authorities following an alert from the Chennai Area Control Centre regarding a suspect wanted in India who was believed to be on board, the statement added.

While no threat was found during the search, the mandatory security measures led to a delay in the airline's next scheduled service, Flight UL 308 bound for Singapore.

SriLankan Airlines assured passengers that their safety and security remain the airlines highest priority, "we strive to ensure that the highest standards of safety are consistently maintained," they said. (ANI)

