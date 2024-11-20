Damascus, Nov 20 (AP) Syria's state-run media said a strike on the country's historic town of Palmyra on Wednesday killed 36 people and wounded more than 50, an attack that Damascus has blamed on Israel.

The Israeli military declined to comment.

The news agency SANA said the strikes also led to “significant material damage to the targeted buildings and the surrounding area. Palmyra is known for the historic Roman temple complex nearby.

Israel frequently targets military sites and facilities associated with Iran-linked groups in Syria but rarely acknowledges the strikes. The death toll from Wednesday's strike was unusually high. It was not immediately clear if the ruins were damaged. (AP)

