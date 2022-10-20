Panama City, Oct 20 (AP) A strong 6.7 magnitude earthquake shook western Panama early Thursday, though there were no initial reports of damage.

Panama's national civil defense agency said via Twitter that the earthquake was felt in Herrera, Bocas del Toro, Veraguas and western Panama.

The US Geological Survey said the earthquake occurred at a depth of 6.2 miles (10 kilometers) about 62 kilometers (39 miles) south-southwest of Boca Chica, Panama, off the country's Pacific coast. (AP)

