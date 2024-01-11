Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

New York, Jan 10 (AP) A New York subway train derailed on Wednesday in Coney Island, causing service delays, but no apparent injuries, officials said.

Wheels on an F train bound for Manhattan came off the tracks just north of the West 8th Street station in Brooklyn about 12:20 p.m., said Meghan Keegan, a spokeswoman for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

Service was suspended in both directions between the end of the F line in Coney Island and Kings Highway, while emergency crews responded to the situation and assisted passengers off the train.

“There were no injuries reported or medical requests,” Keegan said.

Police and MTA officials were investigating to determine the cause of the derailment.

The incident comes almost a week after a collision and derailment in Manhattan that caused minor injuries to more than 20 people. (AP)

