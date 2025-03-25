Cairo, Mar 25 (AP) An airstrike blamed on the Sudanese military hit a local market in Sudan's western region, igniting a huge fire and killing at least 54 people, aid groups said Tuesday.

The military denied targeting civilians.

The strike took place Monday in the village of Tora, north of el-Fasher, the capital city of North Darfur province, said Adam Rejal, a spokesman for the General Coordination, a local group helping displaced people in Darfur. (AP)

