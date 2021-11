Khartoum, Nov 13 (AP) Sudanese security forces fired live ammunition and tear gas on Saturday to disperse protesters denouncing the military's tightening grip on the country, killing at least one and wounding several, activists said.

The violence came as thousands of pro-democracy protesters yet again took to the streets across Sudan to rally against the military's takeover last month.

The coup has drawn international criticism and massive protests in the streets of the capital of Khartoum and elsewhere in the country.

Security forces used tear gas to disperse protesters in different locations Saturday.

At least one protester was shot and killed in Omdurman, Khartoum's twin city, according to the Sudan Doctors Committee.

Several others were wounded, including with gunshots, it said.

The rallies, called by the pro-democracy movement, came two days after coup leader Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan reappointed himself head of the Sovereign Council, Sudan's interim governing body.

Thursday's move angered the pro-democracy alliance and frustrated the United States and other countries that have urged the generals to reverse their coup.

The Sudanese military seized power Oct. 25, dissolving the transitional government and arresting dozens of officials and politicians.

The takeover upended a fragile planned transition to democratic rule, more than two years after a popular uprising forced the removal of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir and his Islamist government.

Saturday's protests were called by the Sudanese Professionals Association and the so-called Resistance Committees. Both groups were primary forces behind the uprising against al-Bashir in April 2019.

Other political parties and movements joined the call.

The Sudan Doctors Committee is also part of the pro-democracy movement.

They movement has opposed the return to the power-sharing deal that established the deposed transitional government late in 2019 and demand a full handover to civilians to lead the transition to democracy.

Earlier Saturday, protesters gathered in Khartoum neighbourhoods waved Sudanese flags and posters of deposed Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, who has been under house arrest since the coup.

They also chanted “civilian, civilian," a reference to their main demand that the generals hand over power to civilians.

Later, the demonstrators regrouped in Khartoum and barricaded at least one major street with stones and burning tires.

No causalities were reported. There were also protests in other Sudanese cities and towns.

The demonstrations took place amid tight security. Authorities had closed off bridges over the Nile River linking Khartoum's neighbourhoods.

Troops and paramilitary forces also sealed off the area around the military headquarters, where thousands of protesters set up camp in April 2019, forcing the military to remove al-Bashir.

The U.N. envoy in Sudan, Volker Perthes, urged security forces to “exercise utmost restraint” and called for demonstrators to “maintain the principle of peaceful protest.”

Since the Oct. 25 takeover, at least 15 anti-coup protesters have been killed due to excessive force used by the country's security forces, according to Sudanese doctors and the United Nations.

That tally includes the protester killed on Saturday. Ongoing mediation efforts are seeking a way out of the crisis.

Perthes said he held “good discussions” Friday with representatives of the protest movement in Khartoum, civil society activists and Mohammed Hassan al-Taishi, a civilian member of the council dissolved in the coup. Nasredeen Abdulbari, justice minister of the deposed government, also took part. (AP) VM

