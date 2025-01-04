Washington DC [US], January 4 (ANI): Suhas Subramanyam was sworn into the 119th Congress earlier on Friday, marking a historic moment as the first Indian-American and South Asian to represent Virginia's 10th Congressional District.

Subramanyam, who succeeds retiring Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton, now represents a district that spans Loudoun, Rappahannock, Fauquier, and parts of Prince William and Fairfax Counties. This achievement not only sets a precedent for Virginia but also for the East Coast, where Subramanyam becomes the first individual of South Asian descent to serve in the US Congress.

Subramanyam's rise to Congress is deeply personal. His mother, who immigrated through Dulles Airport within District 10, was present to witness her son's swearing-in. As he placed his hand on the Bhagavad Gita and took the oath of office, Subramanyam reflected on his family's journey.

He shared, "Today my parents got to see me sworn in as the first Indian American and South Asian Congressman from Virginia. If you had told my mother when she landed in Dulles Airport from India that her son would go on to represent Virginia in the United States Congress, she might have not believed you, but my story is the kind of promise that America holds. I am honoured to be the first, but not the last, as I represent Virginia's 10th in Congress."

Ackowledging Subramanyam's election Congressman Ami Bera said that the welcomed more Indian Americans to Congress.

"When I was first sworn in twelve years ago, I was the sole Indian American Member of Congress and only the third in U.S. history. Now, our coalition is six strong! I am excited to welcome even more Indian Americans to the halls of Congress in the years to come," Bera posted on X.

Before joining Congress, Subramanyam served as a Policy Advisor to President Barack Obama. He was elected to the Virginia General Assembly in 2019, where he founded the bipartisan "Commonwealth Caucus" to foster collaboration across party lines. During his time in Richmond, Subramanyam passed impactful legislation aimed at lowering toll costs for commuters, refunding overcharged consumers, reducing gun violence, and ensuring that all students have access to high-quality education. He is committed to continuing this bipartisan approach in Congress, prioritising real, tangible results for his constituents.

Additionally, Subramanyam has a strong track record of service, having volunteered as a firefighter and EMT in Loudoun County. He resides in Ashburn, Virginia, with his wife, Miranda, and their two young daughters, Maya (4) and Nina (3). (ANI)

