Suneet Mehta, High Commissioner of India to Fiji (Image/ High Commission of India, Fiji)

New Delhi [India], March 27 (ANI): Suneet Mehta, High Commissioner of India to Fiji, has been concurrently accredited as the High Commissioner of India to Tuvalu, with residence in Suva

He is expected to take up the assignment shortly

Also Read | Donald Trump Places 25% Tariff on Imported Autos, Expecting to Raise USD 100 Billion in Tax Revenues.

Mehta is Indian Foreign Service officer of 2007 batch.

Bilateral relations between India and Tuvalu have grown steadily since the reopening of the High Commission of India, Suva, in 1999.

Also Read | US Shocker: Former Middle School Principal Allegedly Raped Student for 4 Years in Delaware, Arrested.

The Forum for India-Pacific Island Countries was inaugurated in November 2014 at Suva. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also hosted the First Summit of the Forum in Suva during his historic visit to Fiji.

The Forum saw participation of 14 Pacific Island Countries. Tuvalu delegation was led by the Governor-General Sir Italeli Iakoba.

Tuvalu became one of the Founding Members of the International Solar Alliance (ISA) - a joint initiative of the Governments of India and France to promote solar energy. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)