Washington, May 19 (AP) The Supreme Court on Monday allowed the Trump administration to strip legal protections from 350,000 Venezuelans, potentially exposing them to deportation.

The court's order, with only one noted dissent, puts on hold a ruling from a federal judge in San Francisco that kept in place Temporary Protected Status for the Venezuelans that would have otherwise expired last month.

Also Read | Nusraat Faria Arrested: Bangladeshi Actress Sent to Jail in Attempted Murder Case As Muhammad Yunus Govt Struggles With 'Moral and Political Direction'.

The status allows people already in the United States to live and work legally because their native countries are deemed unsafe for return due to natural disaster or civil strife. (AP)

Also Read | Tech Layoffs 2025: InfoEdge CEO Hitesh Oberoi Says AI Will Reshape Jobs, Provide New Opportunities for Skilled Professionals.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)