Washington, Nov 25 (AP) The Supreme Court said Wednesday it will continue to hear arguments by telephone through at least January because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The court's announcement extended telephone arguments by a month.

“The Court will continue to closely monitor public health guidance in determining plans for the February argument session,” the court said in a statement.

The justices last met in person to hear arguments in February of this year, but they closed the courthouse to the public in March because of the public health crisis and postponed arguments in March and April.

The court first held arguments by telephone in May and made the audio available live, also a first for the tradition-bound court. After a summer break, the court resumed hearing arguments by phone and making the audio available live in October. (AP)

