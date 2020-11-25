Football world and sports followers are in shock following the death of Argentinian football legend Diego Maradona. As per various reports, Maradona, 1986 World Cup winner, passed away at home in Tigre following a heart attack. Earlier, this month the legendary footballer underwent a successful brain surgery and was discharged from the hospital after eight days. After being discharged from hospital he was taken to a recovery clinic to be treated for alcohol dependency, reported BBC. Diego Maradona Dies of Heart Attack, Argentina Football Legend Passes Away Aged 60.

Meanwhile, various media reported confirmed that Maradona died of heart attack. Soon after the reports, Maradona’s longtime lawyer and agent Matias Morla confirmed about the sad demise. Once the news broke out, Maradona was apparently one of the trending topics on the Twitter as the social media users paid tributes to the legendary figure in world of sports. BCCI president and former Indian cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly was one of the sports personalities from India who reacted to the news first. Here are some of the reactions:

Sourav Ganguly's Hero

My hero no more ..my mad genius rest in peace ..I watched football for you.. pic.twitter.com/JhqFffD2vr — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) November 25, 2020

RIP Legend

RIP to a fucking legend Diego Maradona a look back at when he celebrated a winning penalty by doing cocaine on the field. One of the greatest to ever do it. pic.twitter.com/3VmgGrDgqo — Destiny🇵🇷 Follow Limit (@DestinyBroughtU) November 25, 2020

Legend No More!

The greatest to ever do it. RIP Diego Maradona pic.twitter.com/96tDTaXO7L — Jonathan Ferro (@FerroTV) November 25, 2020

RIP!

Diego Maradona is one Legend that will never get lost in the memory of football. A legend is gone. R.I.P pic.twitter.com/B3TFHJmbZx — DREYLO (@RealDreylo) November 25, 2020

RIP!

We're saddened to learn of the passing of Diego Maradona A true sporting giant and one of the greatest footballers of any generation The #MotoGP family sends its sincere condolences to his family and friends pic.twitter.com/hi9FItVpCF — MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) November 25, 2020

Legend

One of the very best to grace our game. RIP Diego Maradona. pic.twitter.com/aucbDkZbML — Everton (@Everton) November 25, 2020

Maradona was not keeping well of-late. On October 30, he turned 60 and attended Gimnasia's national championship match against Patronato. Maradona left the match mid-way and it was reported that he has some health issues.

