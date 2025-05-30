Johannesburg (South Africa), May 30 (ANI): After concluding their visit to South Africa, the all-party delegation led by NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule departed for Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on Friday.

The Group-7 all-party delegation, led by Supriya Sule, concluded its diplomatic visit to South Africa with a series of meetings involving political leaders, think tanks, and the Indian diaspora at India House in Pretoria, the administrative capital of South Africa.

Members of the delegation included Supriya Sule, Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Vikramjeet Singh Sahney, Manish Tewari, Anurag Singh Thakur, Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu, Anand Sharma, former Minister of Commerce & Industry, V Muraleedharan, former Minister of State for External Affairs, and Syed Akbaruddin, former Permanent Representative of India to the UN.

The visit, part of India's broader diplomatic outreach following the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam and the subsequent Operation Sindoor, aimed to deepen bilateral ties and convey India's firm stance against cross-border terrorism.

During their South Africa stopover, the delegation held important discussions, including a key meeting with Fikile Mbalula, Secretary General of the African National Congress (ANC).

Mbalula emphasized the strong political and social ties between South Africa and India and expressed solidarity with India in its fight against terrorism.

Speaking in Johannesburg, Mbalula said, "It is important that today we managed to meet with the multi-party delegation from India. It is important for us to get that important briefing because India is an important partner, first and foremost with the South African government, but also politically as the African National Congress has strong roots with Indian political parties, as well as the biggest population of Indians in our country... We are all advocating peace, but we are against terror and terrorism in all its manifestations... In this particular instance, we advocate for peace and justice and co-existence among nations... A multilateral approach is very important in terms of intervention... We have pledged our solidarity with India in terms of engagement in the fight against terrorism..."

The delegation's visit forms part of India's broader diplomatic engagement to strengthen international partnerships and build support against terrorism. (ANI)

