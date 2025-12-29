Paramaribo [Suriname], December 29 (ANI): At least nine people, including children, were killed in a stabbing attack in a town near Paramaribo, the capital of Suriname, Xinhua reported, citing local media reports on Sunday.

The attack took place in Meerzorg, a town located across the Suriname River from the capital, and began on Saturday evening. Media reports said the suspect attacked members of his own family as well as neighbours. Among those killed were the man's four children.

Police arrested the suspect shortly after the incident. Authorities have not yet disclosed a motive for the attack, and an investigation is ongoing, Xinhua reported.

The killings have sent shockwaves across the country, with leaders and residents expressing grief and disbelief over the violence.

Surinamese President Jennifer Simons reacted to the incident in a post on social media, expressing her shock and condolences to the victims' families.

"At a time when family and friends should be holding on to and supporting each other, we are confronted with the harsh reality that there is another side to the world," she said on Facebook. "I wish all the bereaved much strength, courage, and comfort during this unimaginably difficult time."

Officials have not released further details about the victims or the circumstances leading up to the attack.

Police said more information would be shared as the investigation progresses. (ANI)

