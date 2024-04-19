London, Apr 19 (PTI) A new survey of British Indians released here on Friday as the first phase of Lok Sabha elections got underway finds that the diaspora feels encouraged by India's economic growth story but also fears religious violence and its potential to spill over into the UK.

The survey, conducted by US-based opinion research and strategic consulting firm GQR, was commissioned by the Platform for Indian Democracy – a new organisation, launched recently in the UK to mobilise British Indians to champion Indian democracy.

The treatment of women and girls emerged as the most pressing concern among those surveyed and the religious affiliation of respondents impacted the respondents' views on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Religious affiliation emerged as a significant determinant in perceptions of Modi. Within the Hindu community, a majority (57 per cent) expressed favourable opinions toward the Indian Prime Minister. Conversely, among non-Hindu respondents, the sentiment was largely unfavourable, with 71 per cent expressing negative views,” the GQR findings note.

When asked what has made them proud to be British Indian since Prime Minister Modi-led BJP government took charge, many highlighted India becoming the fifth largest economy and recent space achievements such as the successful moon landing.

“This implies that the support for PM Modi is also due to India's progress in economy and technology along with religious reasons,” the survey concludes.

Sixty-five per cent of respondents rated religious violence in India spilling over to the UK as a “top concern”, as witnessed in the city of Leicester in 2022 when violence broke out between Hindu and Muslim groups in the wake of an India-Pakistan cricket match.

Among the questions that formed part of the online survey with a sample of self-identified 500 British Indians from 20 December 2023 to 16 January 2024, a majority of respondents, especially women, displayed negative perceptions of “Hindu nationalism” and “Hindutva principles”.

“Majority of respondents, especially women, reject Hindutva principles. Men show a greater inclination towards Hindutva principles compared to women… 50 per cent of Hindu respondents said that they don't identify with Hindutva, whilst 4 per cent said they were unsure,” the survey reveals.

The newly-formed Platform for Indian Democracy says it aims to provide a space for progressive voices within the British Indian community to be amplified and to advocate democratic values.

“India has a proud history of diverse culture, pluralism, democracy, and having a determined spirit. It is a history that as British Indians, we share,” said UK-based civil rights activist Suresh Grover, founder of The Monitoring Group and supporter of the new platform.

“With the support of the British Indian community, renowned community leaders, academics and journalists, we have founded Platform for Indian Democracy – a movement that reflects the values upon which India was founded – inclusivity, diversity and democracy,” he said.

