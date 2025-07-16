Damascus, Jul 16 (AP) Syrian government officials and leaders in the Druze religious minority announced Wednesday a renewed ceasefire after days of clashes that have threatened to unravel the country's postwar political transition and have drawn intervention by Syria's powerful neighbour, Israel.

It was not immediately clear if the new agreement - which was announced by the state-run SANA news agency and in a video message by a Druze religious leader - would hold. A previous ceasefire announced the day before quickly fell apart.

The announcement came after Israel launched a series of rare airstrikes in the heart of Damascus, part of a campaign that it said is intended to defend the Druze - who also form a substantial community in Israel - and to push Islamic militants away from its border.

The escalating violence has appeared to be the most serious threat yet to the ability of Syria's new rulers to consolidate control of the country after a rebel offensive led by Islamist insurgent groups ousted longtime despotic leader, Bashar Assad, in December, bringing an end to a nearly 14-year civil war. (AP)

