Damascus [Syria], December 28(ANI/Sputnik): Syrian state television reported that Israel attacked Latakia, near which Russia's Hmeimim airbase is located, with missiles.

Syrian air defence systems were used to repel the attack, it said.

Also Read | US CDC Shortens COVID-19 Isolation, Quarantine Time from 10 to 5 Days for Americans.

The attack reportedly targeted a container site in a trade port in the Syrian province. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)