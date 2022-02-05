Taipei [Taiwan], February 5 (ANI): Taiwan on Saturday condemned joint Russia-China statement made on Friday opposing island independence and supporting the One-China principle.

"In response to Joint Statement of the Russian Federation and the People's Republic of China on the International Relations Entering a New Era and the Global Sustainable Development issued by China and Russia in the evening on (February) 4, in which Russia confirmed that it adheres to the One-China principle and recognizes Taiwan as an integral part of the Chinese territory, the foreign ministry expresses its strong protest, and also strongly condemns the false language that infringes on the sovereignty of the Republic of China [Taiwan]," the Taiwanese Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian leader Vladimir Putin met hours before the Beijing Winter Olympics opening ceremony and issued a joint statement that voiced Russia's support for China's stance that democratically-governed Taiwan is an inalienable part of China and opposition to any form of independence for the island.

The foreign ministry added that Taiwan and China are not subordinate to each other, and the Chinese government never ruled Taiwan.

"The Chinese government has no right to represent Taiwan at the international level, and it should not force other countries, international organizations, and international companies to make false comments using their fictitious 'One-China' principle against their will and facts," the ministry said.

Rebuking Beijing for its false claims the island is part of China, Taiwan's Foreign Ministry said, "It not only increases the Taiwanese people's disgust at and loathing for the Chinese government's arrogance and bullying, it also clearly shows all the world's countries the sinister face of the Chinese Communist regime's aggression, expansionism and damaging of peace."

The ministry further said that the joint statement declaration before the Winter Olympics that the island is part of China increases people's 'disgust' of Beijing's 'arrogance and bullying'.

"This is an insult to the peaceful spirit embodied by the Olympic Rings, and will be spurned by Taiwan's people and held in contempt by democratic countries."

The One-China principle is a basis for diplomatic relations between Beijing and other countries, and no nation that recognizes Taiwan as an independent country can establish diplomatic relations with China, until it severs ties with Taipei. (ANI)

