Taipei [Taiwan], September 12 (ANI): Taiwan has strongly condemned China's move to designate Scarborough Shoal as a national nature reserve, reaffirming its sovereignty over the South China Sea islands.

The decision, approved by Beijing's State Council on Tuesday, has also drawn sharp criticism from the Philippines, which accused China of violating its territorial rights, Taipei Times reported.

Also Read | Navinchandra Ramgoolam India Visit: Mauritius PM Visits Ayodhya, Offers Prayers at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi With UP CM Yogi Adityanath (Watch Videos).

According to the Taipei Times, the contested shoal is known by different names in the region: Democracy Reef in Taiwan, Huangyan Island in China, and Panatag Shoal in the Philippines. China justified the reserve designation as a step to preserve the area's biodiversity and ecological stability. However, Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) firmly rejected the claim, stating that all South China Sea islands are part of the Republic of China's (ROC) territory and that its sovereignty over the waters is "undeniable" under international law and the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

"The Chinese government has no right to unilaterally and illegally claim this area," MOFA said in a statement. The ministry also condemned Beijing's action as a "hegemonic display", warning that such moves could heighten tensions and threaten peace in the Indo-Pacific region, as cited by the Taipei Times.

Also Read | IKEA CEO Has Been Elected As New Prime Minister of Sweden? Old Joke About Furniture Company and Its Complicated Assembly Instructions Goes Viral Again.

MOFA stated that Taiwan's sovereignty claims remain unchanged despite China's declaration and reiterated the nation's willingness to work with neighbouring countries, including the Philippines, to settle disputes through dialogue and adherence to international law.

China's State Council described the reserve designation as "an important guarantee for maintaining the diversity, stability, and sustainability of the atoll's natural ecosystem." Analysts have suggested the move could worsen tensions in the South China Sea, a strategic waterway that is home to vital shipping routes and contested by multiple nations, as reported by the Taipei Times.

Scarborough Shoal, located roughly 220 kilometres west of the Philippines' Luzon island, has been a flashpoint in the maritime dispute for years. The latest development highlights the growing friction between Beijing, Manila, and Taipei over sovereignty claims in the region, as reported by the Taipei Times. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)