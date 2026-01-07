Taipei [Taiwan], January 7 (ANI): Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense detected 11 sorties of Chinese military aircraft, six naval vessels and an official ship around its territorial waters as of 6 am (local time) on Wednesday.

Of the 11, nine sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ.

In a post on X, the MND said, "11 sorties of PLA aircraft, 6 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 9 out of 11 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded."

Earlier on Tuesday, Taiwan detected eight sorties of PLA aircraft and seven Chinese naval vessels. Of the eight, two crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern and eastern ADIZ.

In a post on X, the MND said, "8 sorties of PLA aircraft and 7 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 2 out of 8 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded."

Meanwhile, China could face military fatalities of up to 100,000 if it attempts an amphibious invasion of Taiwan and would ultimately be compelled to retreat, although it may still take control of Taiwan's offshore Kinmen and Matsu islands, according to a study by a US-based think tank, Focus Taiwan reported.

The study, titled "If China Attacks Taiwan," was released by the German Marshall Fund, which receives partial funding from the United States government. The report evaluates the likely military, strategic and international fallout for China under scenarios ranging from a "major war" to a "minor conflict" with Taiwan, Focus Taiwan said.

Zack Cooper, one of the report's authors, said a full-scale conflict would begin with amphibious landings by Chinese forces, accompanied by strikes on Taiwan's military as well as US forces based in Japan and Guam.

While Chinese troops could reach Taiwan's shores, their logistics would be severely disrupted by "successful Taiwanese and US strikes on ships and aircraft crossing the [Taiwan] Strait," wrote Cooper, a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, Focus Taiwan reported. (ANI)

