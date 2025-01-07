Taipei [Taiwan], January 7 (ANI): Taiwan's Ministry of Defence (MND) on Tuesday detected 15 aircraft from the People's Liberation Army (PLA) and eight vessels from the People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) near its territory.

The MND reported that 14 of these aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait, entering Taiwan's southwestern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

Sharing a post on X, MND wrote, "15 PLA aircraft and 8 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today."

It added, "14 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

https://x.com/MoNDefense/status/1876433571054760271

The MND also said that China conducted a satellite launch from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center (XSLC) at 4:00 a.m. (UTC+8), with the rocket's flight path passing over central Taiwan toward the Western Pacific.

While the launch trajectory remained above the atmosphere and posed no direct threat, Taiwan's armed forces monitored the operation.

"At 4:00 a.m. (UTC+8), China launched satellites from #XSLC, with the flight path over central Taiwan toward the Western Pacific. The altitude is beyond the atmosphere, posing no threat. #ROCArmedForces monitored the process and remain ready to respond," MND wrote on X.

https://x.com/MoNDefense/status/1876403613645623516

MND on Monday detected seven aircraft from PLA and seven vessels from PLAN near its territory. The MND reported that six of these aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait, entering Taiwan's southwestern and eastern ADIZ.

In response to the PLA's activities, the MND initiated war-preparedness drills at strategic locations across the island and is closely coordinating with the Coast Guard Administration to implement appropriate countermeasures.

Taiwan-China issue is a complex and longstanding geopolitical conflict centred on Taiwan's sovereignty. Taiwan, officially known as the Republic of China (ROC), operates its own government, military, and economy, functioning as a de facto independent state.

However, China considers Taiwan a breakaway province and insists on the "One China" policy, which asserts that there is only one China, with Beijing as its capital.

This has fuelled decades of tension, especially since the Chinese Civil War (1945-1949), when the ROC government retreated to Taiwan after the Communist Party, led by Mao Zedong, took control of mainland China.

Beijing has consistently expressed its goal of reunification with Taiwan, using diplomatic, economic, and military pressure to isolate Taiwan internationally. Meanwhile, Taiwan, supported by a significant portion of its population, continues to maintain its independence. (ANI)

