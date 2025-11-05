New Delhi [India], November 5 (ANI): Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense on Wednesday detected two Chinese aircraft and seven naval vessels operating around its territorial waters as of 6am (local time) on Wednesday.

Taiwan's MND said that they have responded to the situation accordingly.

Also Read | Typhoon Kalmaegi: At Least 66 Dead As Storm Rages Through Philippines.

In a post on X, the MND said, "2 sorties of PLA aircraft and 7 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. ROC Armed Forces have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

https://x.com/MoNDefense/status/1985874706822807994

Also Read | IBM Layoffs Coming Soon: Big Blue Likely To Cut Thousands of Jobs in 4th Quarter Amid Focusing on High-Margin Cloud Software Division; US Workforce To Be Affected.

Earlier on Tuesday, the MND reported continued Chinese military activity around the island, with two Chinese aircraft and five PLAN vessels.

In a post on X, the ministry said, "2 sorties of PLA aircraft and 5 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 am (UTC+8) today. 2 out of 2 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ. ROC Armed Forces have monitored the situation and responded."

https://x.com/MoNDefense/status/1985512324531114091

The median line in the Taiwan Strait serves as an unofficial boundary between Taiwan and China, but Beijing has increasingly violated it in recent years as part of its pressure campaign against Taipei.

The latest military movements come amid heightened tensions in the Taiwan Strait, as Beijing continues to conduct near-daily operations around the self-ruled island.

Earlier this week, US President Donald Trump warned China against any military aggression toward Taiwan, saying Beijing "knows the consequences" of such an action. In an interview with CBS after meeting Chinese President Xi Jinping, Trump said, "You'll find out if it happens, and he understands the answer to that. This never even came up yesterday as a subject... he understands it very well."

Trump declined to reveal his strategy on a potential Taiwan conflict and insisted China "understands what will happen" if it attempts any aggression.

He added, "I can't give away my secrets. I don't want to be one of these guys who tells you exactly what's going to happen if something happens. The other side knows, but I'm not somebody that tells you everything because you're asking me a question, but they understand what's going to happen." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)