Armonk, November 5: The upcoming round of IBM layoffs is expected to affect thousands of employees as the tech giant, also known as Big Blue, shifts its focus towards software and services. The cloud software company will prioritise its high-margin divisions and is reportedly set to announce the job cuts in the fourth quarter. IBM aims to capitalise on AI-linked cloud demand and will therefore eliminate roles deemed unnecessary.

IBM (International Business Machines) is the latest company to join the ongoing tech layoffs spree, which has affected more than 1,12,000 employees this year. The company stated that it regularly reviews its workforce and rebalances it when required, as per a report published by Reuters. Return to Office Policy: 8 in 10 Indian Positive Towards Returning to Office, Flexibility and Well-Being Major Concern, Says Report.

IBM Layoffs Affecting Thousands of Employees in Q4 2025

It is expected that some US workers will also be affected by the upcoming layoffs. According to the report, the company said in a statement, “In the fourth quarter we are executing an action that will impact a low single-digit percentage of our global workforce.” The report added that under CEO Arvind Krishna, IBM has doubled down on software and plans to increase investment in its cloud services through the Red Hat division.

IBM, also known as Big Blue, reported slower growth last month in its cloud software division, sparking concern among investors who had been heavily investing in the company’s expanding cloud services. IBM shares fell by 2% after rising about 35% earlier in 2025. SoftBank Group Shares Plunge Over 13% on Tokyo Stock Exchange Amid Broader AI Stock Sell-Off.

How Many Employees to Be Affected by Tech Layoffs in IBM Workforce?

As of December 2024, Big Blue had around 2,70,000 employees, though it remains unclear how many will be impacted by the upcoming layoffs. However, the report indicated that the job cuts are expected to affect thousands of roles.

