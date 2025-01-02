Taipei [Taiwan], January 2 (ANI): Taiwan's Ministry of Defence (MND) on Thursday detected 22 People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, including J-16 fighter jets and KJ-500, in Taiwan's territory.

The MND noted that 18 of these aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait, entering Taiwan's northern, central, southwestern and eastern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ) and conducting joint air-sea training with other Chinese naval vessels.

Sharing a post on X, MND wrote, "Overall 22 #PLA aircraft in various types (including J-16, KJ-500, etc.) were detected from 0850 hr today."

It added, "Out of which, 18 crossed the median line of the #Taiwan Strait and entered the northern, central, southwestern and eastern ADIZ in conducting air-sea joint training along with other PLAN vessels. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

Earlier in the day, MND reported three Chinese PLA aircraft and seven PLAN vessels operating near Taiwan.

According to the MND, all three aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ.

Sharing a post on X, MND wrote, "3 PLA aircraft and 7 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 3 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly.

On Wednesday, MND had detected two PLA aircraft and seven PLAN vessels operating near Taiwan. According to the MND, one of the two PLA aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ.

Meanwhile, MND on Tuesday reported five Chinese PLA aircraft and six PLAN vessels operating near Taiwan. Tthree of the five PLA aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ.

Recently, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte also criticised China's stance.

He said, "We need to be clear-eyed about China's ambitions. China is substantially building up its forces, including its nuclear weapons - with no transparency and no limitations. From 200 warheads in 2020, China is expected to have more than 1,000 nuclear weapons by 2030. Its space-launch investments are skyrocketing. China is bullying Taiwan, and pursuing access to our critical infrastructure in ways that could cripple our societies."

The Taiwan Strait remains a focal point of heightened tensions, with Taiwanese officials repeatedly condemning the increase in Chinese military operations as a direct threat to the island's sovereignty and regional peace. However, China, which considers Taiwan part of its territory, insists on eventual reunification, by force if necessary. (ANI)

