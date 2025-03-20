Taipei [Taiwan], March 20 (ANI): Taiwan detected 27 sorties of Chinese aircraft, six Chinese vessels and one Chinese balloon until 6 am (local time) on Thursday, a statement by Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence said.

As per the MND, out of 27 sorties, 20 crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ.

In a post on X, Taiwan's MND said, "27 sorties of PLA aircraft and 6 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 20 out of 27 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ. 1 PRC balloon was detected during this timeframe."

Earlier on Wednesday, Taiwan detected 11 sorties of Chinese aircraft and 10 Chinese vessels.

Out of the 13 sorties, six crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ, the statement added.

In a post on X, Taiwan's MND stated, "13 sorties of PLA aircraft and 10 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 6 out of 13 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

Earlier in the day, a spokesperson from the United States Department of State heavily criticised China's recent military exercises near Taiwan, calling them "brazen and irresponsible threats," while reaffirming the United States' long-standing support for Taipei (capital city), as reported by Taipei Times.

The spokesperson said, "China cannot credibly claim to be a 'force for stability in a turbulent world' while issuing brazen and irresponsible threats toward Taiwan."

According to the Taipei Times, the official emphasized that Washington's long-standing commitment to Taiwan would persist as it has for 45 years, and the US "will keep supporting Taiwan in response to China's military, economic, informational, and diplomatic pressure."

"Together with our international partners, we strongly advocate for peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and oppose any efforts to alter the status quo through force or coercion," the spokesperson added. (ANI)

