Taipei [Taiwan], November 19 (ANI): Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence on Wednesday (local time) said it has detected nine Chinese military aircraft, four naval vessels and two ships operating around its territorial waters.

Seven out of nine sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ, MND said in an 'X' post.

Also Read | Who Is Abidur Chowdhury? All You Need To Know About Apple Designer Who Worked on iPhone Air and Has Now Left Company for an AI Startup.

"9 sorties of PLA aircraft, 4 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 7 out of 9 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded," Taiwan's MND wrote on 'X'.

Earlier on Monday, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense detected eight Chinese military aircraft, eight naval vessels and two ships operating around its territorial waters as of 6 am (local time).

Also Read | India IT Spending Expected To Reach USD 176.3 Billion in 2026, Up 10.6% On-Year Due to Faster Adoption of Cloud and Digital Technologies: Report.

According to the MND, of the eight, two crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern and southeastern ADIZs.

In a post on X, the MND said, "8 sorties of PLA aircraft, 8 PLAN vessels and 2 official ships operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 2 out of 8 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern and southeastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded."

Taiwan's Presidential Office accused China of stoking tensions with Japan for political advantage, hours after Chinese maritime authorities announced plans for live-fire missile exercises in the Yellow Sea. China's Maritime Safety Administration issued a navigation alert stating that the People's Liberation Army would carry out missile launches with live munitions in the central Yellow Sea from Tuesday through Thursday, as reported by The Taipei Times.

According to The Taipei Times, China also released a travel warning on Friday, claiming Chinese nationals in Japan faced rising criminal risks, an advisory widely seen as retaliation for comments made by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. During a parliamentary session, Takaichi stated that a Chinese naval blockade of Taiwan could be classified as a "survival-threatening situation" for Japan, potentially activating its self-defence mechanisms. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)