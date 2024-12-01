Taipei [Taiwan], December 1 (ANI): Taiwan has officially introduced the position of "ambassador-at-large" as part of its efforts to strengthen its diplomatic initiatives and support non-governmental cooperation, Taiwan News reported.

This newly created role will involve the selection of senior diplomats from those returning to Taiwan, at or above the rank of consul general or counsellor, who are well-equipped to manage specialised diplomatic tasks.

Also Read | Pakistan: Nearly 200 Militants, Including 24 Commanders, Killed in Military Operations in November.

The new ambassadors-at-large will be carefully chosen based on their unique qualifications, such as expertise in foreign languages or experience in international settings.

These individuals will be tasked with important duties, including the establishment or reopening of diplomatic missions in strategic regions, promoting Taiwan's initiatives within global organisations, and facilitating relationships with non-governmental entities, reported Taiwan News.

Also Read | Vladimir Putin Signs off Record Russian Defence Spending as Top European Union Officials Visit Ukraine’s Kyiv.

The duration of their assignments will be flexible, determined by the specific needs of each project they are involved in.

According to Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung, many senior diplomats possess invaluable professional experience and extensive global networks. However, once these diplomats return to Taiwan, there are often limitations that prevent them from fully contributing to the country's diplomatic efforts.

"When they return to Taiwan, certain constraints often limit their potential contributions," Lin remarked. By establishing this new ambassadorial role, Taiwan aims to unlock the full potential of these diplomats, allowing them to continue advancing the country's foreign policy priorities in meaningful way, Taiwan News reported.

This initiative is part of Taiwan's broader approach to enhancing international cooperation and exploring alternative forms of diplomacy. These include building stronger ties through exchanges with foreign parliaments and non-governmental organisations, which Taiwan sees as key to its continued global engagement.

In related developments, Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te is on a diplomatic trip to the Pacific, which includes visits to Hawaii and Guam, drawing further ire from China, which sees Taiwan as part of its territory. This backdrop underscores the increasingly complex geopolitical dynamics in which Taiwan is navigating its diplomatic and security strategies. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)