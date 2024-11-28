Taipei [Taiwan], November 28 (ANI): Taiwan's armed forces conducted a comprehensive air defence drill on Thursday as China reportedly prepares for its third large-scale military exercise, Joint Sword-2024C, near Taiwan.

The drill, which involved air, naval, and missile defence units, was conducted to strengthen readiness against potential aerial and missile threats, Taiwan News reported.

The Air Force Command stated that the exercise took place from 5 am to 7 am, deploying fighter jets, naval vessels, and air defence missile systems. Aircraft such as the Indigenous Defence Fighter (IDF), Mirage 2000, F-16, and C-130 transport planes were utilised, along with ground-based air defence missile units.

According to Newtalk, the drill focused on practicing responses to enemy attacks on critical positions while integrating air defence, cyber-electronic warfare, and inter-branch cooperation across Taiwan's armed forces.

The exercise emphasised safeguarding the 24-nautical-mile (44 km) contiguous zone east of Taiwan, often referred to as the "air raid alert line." Forces tested their capability to respond to sorties from Chinese Shenyang J-15 fighter jets launched from aircraft carriers like the Liaoning, reported Taiwan News.

The Liaoning had previously conducted exercises off Taiwan's east coast in October, heightening regional tensions.

These quarterly drills, previously known as the Lien Hsiang joint military exercise, are a critical part of Taiwan's defence strategy to counter growing threats from China's military manoeuvres. Reuters cited a Taiwan security official on Wednesday as saying that Beijing is likely to use President Lai Ching-te's upcoming tour of South Pacific allies as justification for launching Joint Sword-2024C.

The anticipated Chinese military exercise is expected to demonstrate power projection in areas near Taiwan, intensifying the pressure on the island, Taiwan News reported. (ANI)

