World News | Taiwan President William Lai Assures Public of Strengthening Defence Sector

Taipei [Taiwan], February 16 (ANI): Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te aka, William Lai, on Sunday (local time) assured the public that the government would strengthen national defence and advance economic development, Taipei Times reported.

In his Lunar New Year address, President Lai noted that Taiwan has faced several challenges and expressed gratitude to the armed forces, the coast guard, the police, and government employees for "keeping society running smoothly so that the public can celebrate the holiday with peace of mind."

Also Read | Maya Hawke Wedding: ‘Stranger Things’ Star Marries Christian Lee Hutson; Parents Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke, Cast of Netflix Series Present (Pics).

"Taiwan faced many challenges over the past year, but the nation has grown stronger through those trials, seizing opportunities to stand taller, see farther and become more resilient. Taiwan's most beautiful scenery is not only found among its mountains and seas, but also in every individual standing together through hardship," Lai said.

According to the Taipei Times, he lauded search-and-rescue volunteers for their actions during natural disasters and engineering crews that repaired damaged infrastructure, calling them "heroes who risked their lives in rescue efforts, bravely protecting strangers." He said their actions inspired society.

Also Read | 'Member States Have Pledged More Than USD 5 Billion': Donald Trump Outlines Gaza Plan Ahead of 'Board of Peace' Meet.

Taiwan witnessed several major disasters last year, including an earthquake of magnitude 6.4 and typhoons and floods, which claimed several lives, the Taipei Times said.

Lai joined officers and soldiers at the navy's 3,020m-high Hsiaohsueshan Radar Station for a New Year's Eve dinner.

The Taiwan President said that the administration will work without pause to safeguard national security and social stability. He pledged to promote economic development, aiding a global industrial expansion and providing support to small and micro enterprises (MSMEs).

Earlier this month, Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) rejected Beijing's renewed call for "reunification," describing it as a reiteration of China's long-standing position aimed ultimately at Taiwan's "annihilation," Taipei Times reported.

The remarks came after Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference Chairman Wang Huning, the fourth-ranked leader of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), addressed Beijing's annual Taiwan Work Conference. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)