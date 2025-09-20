Taipei [Taiwan] September 20 (ANI): The Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) in Taipei has raised concern that nearly nine Taiwanese go "missing," get detained, or have their movement restricted in China every month. Between January 1 last year and August 31 this year, 188 such cases have been reported, according to Taipei Times, citing figures released by the council.

Of the total, 50 Taiwanese were listed as "disappeared" after entering China, 19 were formally detained, and 119 faced restrictions on their freedom of movement. These included interrogations at airports and questioning in hotel lobbies, the Taipei Times reported on Wednesday.

Also Read | 'Our Foreign Policy, Diplomacy Have Completely Failed': Imran Masood Slams NDA Government After US President Donald Trump's H-1B Visa Fee Hike.

The council has also issued a statement and urged Taiwanese nationals visiting China to remain highly vigilant and aware of risks.

The Taipei Times further noted that in one instance, a Taiwanese traveller on a short trip was stopped at an airport and told their identification was "problematic." The person was taken aside, asked to unlock their phone, and only released after overhearing an officer admit, "We have the wrong person."

Also Read | Florida Roller Coaster Tragedy: Man Dies of 'Multiple Blunt Injuries' After Riding Universal's Epic Universe Stardust Racers, Investigation Underway.

In another incident, a Taiwanese couple in Shanxi Province saw the wife nearly taken away by plainclothes officers in a hotel lobby, only to learn later the group was part of a local security task force. These examples were cited by Taipei Times, drawing on details shared by people familiar with the matter.

According to Taipei Times, the reported cases also include Taiwanese businesspeople, members of the I-Kuan Tao religious group, and individuals linked to alleged scam operations.

The council reiterated that while Beijing continues to promote cross-strait religious and cultural exchanges, such outreach remains tied to its "united front" objectives. Activities not aligned with these aims are suppressed, Taipei Times reported, citing the MAC statement. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)