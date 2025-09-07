Taipei [Taiwan], September 7 (ANI): Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) on Sunday recorded heightened Chinese military presence around its territory, with 21 PLA aircraft, 6 PLAN vessels and 2 official ships operating around Taiwan.

Sharing the details in a post on X, it mentioned that these were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8).

MND further said that 12 out of 21 sorties crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait.

"21 PLA aircraft, 6 PLAN vessels and 2 official ships operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 12 out of 21 sorties crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded", it wrote on X.

https://x.com/MoNDefense/status/1964493875206353085

Meanwhile, Taiwan's President William Lai, flagging growing Chinese incursions on its borders, said that any aggression inevitably fails, the Taipei Times reported.

William Lai's remarks came a day before Beijing's military parade attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

Speaking at a gathering of military personnel, including several high-ranking officers, at the Ministry of National Defence, Lai said, "We all know that the current security environment is more severe than ever before. In recent years, the Chinese communists have persistently conducted high-intensity activities with military aircraft and vessels around the Taiwan Strait."

Lai further said that China's action are "not only a threat to Taiwan's democracy and freedom, but also a challenge to the democratic world," he added, "From the victory in World War II to the glorious achievements of the September 2nd naval battle and the August 23rd artillery exchange, the most valuable lesson remains: Unity ensures victory, while aggression inevitably fails." (ANI)

