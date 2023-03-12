Taipei [Taiwan], March 12 (ANI): Amid China's assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific region, Taiwan is striving to expand its relations with Micronesia, reported Taiwan News.

The push comes after Micronesia President David Panuelo penned a letter hoping to switch recognition from China to Taiwan.

Taiwan has always strived to establish good relations and conduct exchanges with like-minded nations through diplomacy, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said on Friday, in response to Federated States of Micronesia (FSM) President David Panuelo 's letter imploring lawmakers to switch recognition from China to Taiwan, reported Taiwan News.

In the 13-page letter, Panuelo detailed the impact of China's political warfare and gray zone activities in FSM, as well as the egregious behavior of Chinese diplomats in the country.

The letter also claims that FSM would receive USD 50 million, an additional USD 15 million annually, healthcare, scholarships, and training programs from Taiwan "if and when" it switches diplomatic recognition from Beijing to Taipei, reported Taiwan News.

Foreign Minister Joseph Wu confirmed that though there were some discrepancies in the letter, he had "indeed contacted and exchanged views" with Panuelo.

In the future, Taiwan is willing to use its model of diplomacy to aid in FSM's development and benefit the well-being of its people.

MOFA said it welcomes the expansion of bilateral relations between FSM and Taiwan, reported Taiwan News.

Contrary to China's false promises and grandiose but impractical "One Belt, One Road" projects, Taiwan has always adhered to the spirit of practical diplomacy, mutual assistance, and "Taiwan can help" to help improve people's livelihoods to create a win-win situation, MOFA said.

Taiwan and like-minded countries share core values such as democracy, freedom, human rights, and the rule of law, the foreign ministry said.

As a responsible member of the Indo-Pacific region, Taiwan will continue to work with partners around the world to unite and strengthen democratic resilience, jointly combat the expansion and coercion of authoritarianism, and maintain a rules-based international order, as well as promote freedom, openness, stability, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region, it added. (ANI)

