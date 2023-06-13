Taipei City [Taiwan], June 13 (ANI): The Ministry of National Defence (MND) detected 24 Chinese military aircraft and five navy vessels around Taiwan between 6 am on Sunday (June 11) and 6 am on Monday (June 12), according to Taiwan News.

Of the 24 People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, 10 entered Taiwan's air defense identification zone (ADIZ) and crossed the Taiwan Strait median line, including four Shenyang J-11 fighter jets, four Shenyang J-16 combat jets, and two Sukhoi Su-30 fighter planes, according to Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND).

Taiwan responded by sending planes and navy ships, as well as land-based missiles, to monitor PLA activity, according to Taiwan News.

Beijing has sent 141 military aircraft and 53 naval ships around Taiwan so far this month. According to Taiwan News, China has intensified its use of grey zone tactics since September 2020 by gradually increasing the number of military aircraft and naval ships patrolling around Taiwan.

Grey zone tactics are defined as "an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one's security objectives without resorting to direct and substantial use of force." (ANI)

