London, June 13: A man was arrested on Tuesday after three persons were found dead in the Nottingham city centre, officials said. Nottinghamshire Police said they were called to Ilkeston Road at around 4 a.m., where two people were found dead in the street, reports the BBC.

Officers were then called to another incident in Milton Street, where a van had attempted to run over three people, who are currently being treated in a hospital. A third person was found dead in Magdala Road. London Shocker: Virgin Atlantic Flight Forced To Turn Back to Heathrow Airport After Co-Pilot Says He Did Not Complete His Training.

No other information was immediately available on the 31-year-old arrested man. A large cordon is currently place in the English city, closing a large area, and police have asked "the public to be patient while inquiries continue", reports the BBC. UK Shocker: Man Raped Woman Twice on Same Tube Train in London, Court Informed; Accused Says 'Arrested for Matters I Have Not Committed'.

Multiple roads have been closed and public transportation, including bus and tram services, remain suspended. Nottinghamshire Police says its officers have deployed at several locations while the incident is investigated.

In a statement, Nottinghamshire Chief Constable Kate Meynell said: "This is an horrific and tragic incident which has claimed the lives of three people. We believe these three incidents are all linked and we have a man in custody.

"This investigation is at its early stages and a team of detectives is working to establish exactly what has happened. We ask the public to be patient while inquiries continue. "At this time, a number of roads in the city will remain closed as this investigation progresses."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2023 03:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).