Taipei [Taiwan], September 13 (ANI): Taiwan is set to release an updated version of its civil defence handbook next week, strengthening public preparedness in light of mounting military intimidation from Beijing.

The handbook will, for the first time, instruct civilians on how to react if they come across enemy troops, and emphasise that any announcements of Taiwan's surrender should be dismissed as false, as reported by the Taipei Times.

"In the event of a military invasion of Taiwan, any claim that the government has surrendered or that the nation has been defeated is false," the handbook says.

According to the Taipei Times, the newly designed manual, featuring a bright red-orange cover with cartoon depictions of everyday citizens, spans 29 pages and is intended for readers of all ages. It encourages Taiwanese to "protect each other and safeguard our beloved home," while offering step-by-step instructions on locating bomb shelters with smartphone apps and assembling family emergency kits, including supplies for pets.

As reported by the Taipei Times, the guide also expands beyond natural disaster preparedness, outlining responses to crises such as cyberattacks, sabotage of undersea internet cables, or direct military aggression.

National Security Council Deputy Secretary-General Lin Fei-fan, who oversaw the project, said the initiative draws lessons from civil defence practices in other democratic nations. He stated that China's expansionist ambitions highlight the urgency for citizens to be crisis-ready. "The global situation is no longer distant; it is at our doorstep," Lin said, as cited by the Taipei Times.

The handbook addresses growing concerns about disinformation, cautioning that hostile foreign powers may exploit deepfake videos and social media to create division. It firmly states that any message claiming Taiwan's defeat is fabricated.

"At a time of war, when a suspected enemy presence is detected, people are advised to promptly leave the area or take cover in a safe location away from windows, and refrain from taking photos or videos and uploading them," the handbook adds.

"That could compromise military movements, which is detrimental to our defensive operations," All-out Defence Mobilisation Agency Director Shen Wei-chih said.

The manual further warns of security vulnerabilities linked to Chinese technology, including AI systems like DeepSeek and apps such as TikTok and WeChat. To support families, it also provides guidance for parents on how to explain emergencies to children without causing fear.

The updated handbook reflects Taipei's determination to strengthen resilience against Beijing's pressure while ensuring civilians remain calm, prepared, and united in the face of potential threats, as highlighted by the Taipei Times. (ANI)

